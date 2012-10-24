Here's The Big Question Apple Has To Answer About The iPad Mini

Apple is about to



Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

announce an iPad Mini, a smaller iPad which is going to be competing with small tablets from Google and Amazon.We think we know what it looks like. And we think we know how much it will cost. What we don’t know is why it needs to exist. And we’re looking forward to Apple answering that question.

Tim Cook has said he’s not seeing an impact on iPad sales from smaller rival tablets. And Steve Jobs famously trashed smaller tablets saying they’re useless: “We think the 10-inch screen size is the minimum size required to create great tablet apps.”

So, what gives? Why build a smaller iPad? To beat back Google and Amazon? That’s not all that compelling if you’re a consumer.

Apple is very good at introducing new products and explaining why we need these products in our lives. We’re looking forward to hearing why a smaller iPad is as good as a normal sized iPad. We’re interested in Apple’s spin on what an iPad Mini does that an iPhone, or a big iPad doesn’t do.

Signs point towards Apple pitching the iPad Mini as a good device for reading books. Apple executive Eddy Cue said in an email to other Apple executives that smaller tablets are good for books, email, Facebook, and video.

The funny thing about Apple using the books angle is that four years ago Jobs also trashed books!

When Amazon released the Kindle, he said, “It doesn’t matter how good or bad the product is, the fact is that people don’t read anymore. 40 per cent of the people in the U.S. read one book or less last year. The whole conception is flawed at the top because people don’t read anymore.”

(Jobs was famous for saying one thing one day, then doing something different the next day. And as Jeff Bezos recently remarked, people who are right a lot are people who change their minds.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.