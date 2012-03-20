INFOGRAPHIC: How Wikipedia Killed Encyclopedia Britannica Books

Last week Encyclopedia Britannica announced it would stop publishing print editions and go completely digital.



The company’s decision to halt the presses after 244 years is a clear sign of the changing times. After only a little more than a decade, crowd-sourced online encyclopedia Wikipedia has become a stand-by for students — and even some scholars — providing free and instant access to nearly four million articles in English, or about 952 volumes of the Encyclopedia Britannica.

This infographic by Open-Site illustrates how Wikipedia has revolutionised research in the 21st century.

Photo: open-site.org

SEE ALSO: Why Your Company Is Screwed If you Don’t Go Social >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.