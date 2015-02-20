How WhatsApp's billionaire CEO spent the year after the $19 billion Facebook acquisition

Sequoia Capital WhatsApp co-founders Jan Koum and Brian Acton.

It’s been exactly one year since Facebook acquired mobile messaging company WhatsApp for $US19 billion.

The groundbreaking deal made both of the app’s cofounders billionaires.

Originally from Kiev, Ukraine, CEO Jan Koum moved with his family to the US when he was 16 years old. The family struggled and lived on welfare and food stamps.

With an estimated net worth of $US6.8 billion, Koum has certainly come a long way since his food stamp days.

