How We'll Know When Google Play Really Has Caught Up To The iOS App Store

Apple pioneered the modern mobile app market, made smartphone apps massively popular and created a new industry. But it’s not alone at the top anymore: Bloomberg Businessweek posted a good feature Tuesday showing how in recent years Android has largely caught up to iOS in a number of important metrics. Through smart hires on the Google Play team, outreach to developers and improvements on the technical side of Android’s developer framework, mobile developers are focusing more on Android than ever before.



But there’s also some important stuff not mentioned.

Click here to read more >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.