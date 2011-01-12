How Well Does Advertising Work For Online TV?

This post is brought to you by XFINITY from Comcast. Watch all your favourite shows from anywhere with XFINITY TV. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of Comcast or its partners.It seems like advertisers are in for a treat thanks to the exploding growth of online video watching.



A Nielsen study (see chart below) shows that people who watch online video are more likely to remember and have a favourable view of a brand after watching an ad embedded in an online video.

That bodes well for advertisers looking for new outlets to reach consumers and streaming video services in need of cash to keep delivering the content people want to watch.

Another study by Comscore shows that more than 43 per cent of online TV watchers stop watching to visit an advertiser’s website.

That’s a huge number, considering the same study shows on 15 per cent of people find TV advertising interesting, and even fewer find it relevant or likeable.

We think the trend can be attributed to a variety of factors: TV shows online usually show just one ad at a time, make it easy to click through to the advertiser’s website when the commercial is over, and often include interactive elements that create a favourable view among consumers.

Another good sign for the online video ad industry: the Comscore studys shows that less than half of TV viewers watch shows live when they air. That means there’s a ton of opportunity for advertisers to move online where the viewers are instead of having their commercials skipped over in DVRs.

In the last year, online video viewing time per person is up a staggering 93 per cent from last year at over 12 hours per person. As more streaming services grow and advertisers learn the value of online commercials, we expect even more content to become available and for people to spend even more time spent watching online.

Overall, this is great news for both sides of the online video industry.

Don’t Miss: How Much TV Do People Watch Online?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.