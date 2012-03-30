1 in 5 Americans Have No Idea What Their CEOs Look Like

Photo: Flickr

Executives can make a huge influence on their employees’ work ethics, but 40 per cent of American workers say they’ve never even met their CEOs, according to a CareerBuilder survey released Thursday. In fact, 21 per cent of them don’t even know what their organisation’s top executives look like.



People in IT, financial services and retail are most likely to have not met their bosses. The chances of a meeting are lower if they’re from the South or Midwest.

Furthermore, more than two-thirds of workers have no idea how much revenue their companies generates.

The recent survey included more than 7,000 full-time workers.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.