Only Half Of Americans Know Their Neighbours' Names

Shutterstock How well do you really know these people?

How well do you know your neighbours?

Chances are, not very.

Only half of us even know our neighbours’ names, according to new statistics from Trulia, a real estate company that surveyed over 3,000 Americans in suburban and urban areas to ask them how they feel about the people living next door.

And while 67% of us say we like our neighbours, only 53% know what to call them.

One-third of respondents said the most important characteristic of a neighbour was the ability to speak the same language, while 35% said it was important for their neighbour to be a home-owner, as opposed to a renter.

We’re also not quite as judgmental as suburban sitcoms would have us believe: Only 20% of us actually judge our neighbours based on the appearance or condition of their home or property.

Check out how we differ by region, home ownership, and suburban vs. urban below.

