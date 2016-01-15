Surprising facts about how losing weight affects our mood -- and it's not pleasant

There’s a famous slogan promoted by every weight-loss program imaginable that isn’t entirely true: Lose weight and feel great.

In fact, there’s a growing body of research that proves the contrary, according to Happify — a website and app that uses games and tasks based on scientific studies in positive psychology to make you feel happier.

Losing weight actually makes us more prone to feeling depressed or prone to anger than happy. And while losing weight is essential to being healthy for the two out of three Americans who are overweight or obese, don’t expect to feel a sense of elation as the pounds drop.

Check out the science-backed truth behind weight loss from real people and real studies:

