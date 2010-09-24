How Twitter Got Us Through The Great Facebook Outage Of 2010

The unthinkable happened on the Internet yesterday: for literally minutes, Facebook was down.
People couldn’t load Facebook.com. Facebook ‘like’ buttons on sites across the Internet were broken. Attempts to share accomplishments on mobile apps like Foursquare through Facebook’s API failed. The world was thrown back into the dark ages.
So, what do people do when none of their favourite technology is working? They go on Twitter to complain about it, make fun of it, and generally freak out, of course.
