13 revelations about the way we use apps on our phones

It’s likely that out of all the apps on your phone, you use one a lot more than the rest.
And that app is probably Facebook.
A recent study by comScore examined how people behave with apps on smartphones and tablets and shows some pretty interesting trends.
Here are the key takeaways:
The statistic is even higher for tablet use -- a whopping 59% of time is spent using one app, and 87% of time spent is on the three most used apps.
Snapchat use is likely higher, as comScore's study is only representative people 18 years of age and older, and Snapchat's user base skews young.
Social networking apps dominate in general, accounting for nearly a third of the time that people spend on their smartphones.
Snapchat is getting more popular with younger millennials, but it's also picking up steam with the 25-34 crowd.
Snapchat says that 26% of its monthly users in the U.S. are 13-17 years of age, and 37% are 18-24.
34% of those surveyed who were over the age of 55 said they only use their phones with two hands compared to 9% of those between the age of 18 and 34.
People are unlikely to download apps from specific stores and restaurants unless they pertain to daily habits, like buying coffee.
The Starbucks app, for instance, is growing in popularity because it lets customers pay for their drinks from their phones. Starbucks just recently announced that it's supporting mobile payments in the majority of its US stores.
Timehop, an app that shows your social media activity from years past on a given day, is exploding in popularity.
