13 revelations about the way we use apps on our phones

It’s likely that out of all the apps on your phone, you use one a lot more than the rest.

And that app is probably Facebook.

A recent study by comScore examined how people behave with apps on smartphones and tablets and shows some pretty interesting trends.

Here are the key takeaways:

The most used app accounts for half of the time someone spends on their smartphone. comScore The statistic is even higher for tablet use -- a whopping 59% of time is spent using one app, and 87% of time spent is on the three most used apps. Facebook is the most popular app among millennials, followed by Instagram and Snapchat. comScore Snapchat use is likely higher, as comScore's study is only representative people 18 years of age and older, and Snapchat's user base skews young. Social networking apps dominate in general, accounting for nearly a third of the time that people spend on their smartphones. comScore The two apps with the highest concentration of millennials (age 18-34) are Yik Yak and Venmo. App Store Yik Yak is an anonymous social network used heavily on college campuses, and Venmo handles mobile payments. Snapchat is getting more popular with younger millennials, but it's also picking up steam with the 25-34 crowd. comScore Snapchat says that 26% of its monthly users in the U.S. are 13-17 years of age, and 37% are 18-24. The older you are, the more likely it is that you only use your phone with two hands. comScore 34% of those surveyed who were over the age of 55 said they only use their phones with two hands compared to 9% of those between the age of 18 and 34. People are unlikely to download apps from specific stores and restaurants unless they pertain to daily habits, like buying coffee. Bloomberg/Getty The Starbucks app, for instance, is growing in popularity because it lets customers pay for their drinks from their phones. Starbucks just recently announced that it's supporting mobile payments in the majority of its US stores. 4 out of 10 millennials now use apps to listen to podcasts. Shutterstock Ride hailing apps Uber and Lyft are getting more popular, but Uber growing faster than Lyft. comScore Timehop, an app that shows your social media activity from years past on a given day, is exploding in popularity. Timehop Timehop saw 651% growth since June of 2014. Never underestimate the appeal of nostalgia.

