How We Spent Facebook's Money On A Neanderthal's Skull

Yesterday, a nice Christmas present from Facebook landed in our in-box: $25 to spend at DonorsChoose.org.
After reviewing reader suggestions on how to spend it, we eventually decided to help a North Carolina school teacher buy his students a model of a Neanderthal skull for AP biology students.
The process was simple, and finished in about 9 steps. We recommend it!
See how Facebook helped us buy a Neanderthal’s skull →
Photo: hairymuseummatt
After Facebook gave us $25 to spend at DonorsChoose.org, we asked readers for suggestions. Obviously we had to opt for the Neanderthal skull.
Hooked into Facebook Connect, DonorsChoose suggests we tell our Facebook friends about our donation. Brag about our generousity? Of course!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.