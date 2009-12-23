How We Spent Facebook's Money On A Neanderthal's Skull

Nicholas Carlson
How to give using DonorsChoose.org

Yesterday, a nice Christmas present from Facebook landed in our in-box: $25 to spend at DonorsChoose.org.

After reviewing reader suggestions on how to spend it, we eventually decided to help a North Carolina school teacher buy his students a model of a Neanderthal skull for AP biology students.

The process was simple, and finished in about 9 steps. We recommend it!

See how Facebook helped us buy a Neanderthal’s skull →

Photo: hairymuseummatt

After Facebook gave us $25 to spend at DonorsChoose.org, we asked readers for suggestions. Obviously we had to opt for the Neanderthal skull.

Next we review our order. DonorsChoose has corporate sponsors all over the place. Smart!

We enter our name, email address and the code on Facebook's gift certificate

Order placed, we get to write a note to the students who will receive our skull

Hooked into Facebook Connect, DonorsChoose suggests we tell our Facebook friends about our donation. Brag about our generousity? Of course!

We're also happy to tell our Twitter followers about our munificence

Once we're done, DonorsChoose offers us a menu of new ways we can help out. Smart!

Neat! So what's it like working at Facebook anyway?

What Is It Like Working At Facebook?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.