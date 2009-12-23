How We Spent Facebook's Money On A Neanderthal's Skull

Yesterday, a nice Christmas present from Facebook landed in our in-box: $25 to spend at DonorsChoose.org.



After reviewing reader suggestions on how to spend it, we eventually decided to help a North Carolina school teacher buy his students a model of a Neanderthal skull for AP biology students.

The process was simple, and finished in about 9 steps. We recommend it!

See how Facebook helped us buy a Neanderthal’s skull →

Photo: hairymuseummatt

