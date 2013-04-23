How We Scaled Pinterest From Zero Users To A $2 Billion Valuation

Pinterest engineers Yashwanth Nelapati and Marty Weiner recently shared some insights and lessons learned while developing and scaling the company.



Pinterest is a site for collecting and sharing photos of interesting objects around the web.

In a little over three years, Pinterest has grown from zero page views a day to billions per month. The most recent tally: 3.4 billion monthly page views from its 25 million members worldwide.

Today, Pinterest is valued at $2.5 billion following a $200 million financing round earlier this year.

This slideshow talks about the software and hardware Pinterest used to get where it is today. Warning: It’s for geeks only!

