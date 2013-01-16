How We Know That Retail Investors Are Beginning To Freak Out About Apple

Photo: jesus solana

Apple continues to crumble today, with the stock falling to around $490.Some Apple fanboys are arguing that this is all the result of misinformation and stock manipulation, but whatever, retail folks are freaking.



How do we know?

Because yesterday we put up a post about Apple’s stock falling, and we got something we’ve almost never received before: A phone call from a worried lady in New Jersey, asking us for our prediction about which way Apple’s stock was going to go.

We politely informed her that we’re not in the stock prediction biz, but she kept trying, asking what kind of website would post about Apple’s stock, but then not have a view of which way it was going.

When we said that a “news” website wouldn’t normally predict stock prices, she then asked what people around us were predicting.

Basically, it was obviously a retail holder, without too much access to insight, worried and looking for guidance.

The masses are panicking.

