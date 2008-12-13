An advisory firm called Aksia steered clients away from Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme years before it blew up. In this letter, Aksia explains how it knew there was trouble afoot. (Click the full-screen icon in the lower right-hand corner of the player to enlarge).



How We Knew Bernie Madoff Was A Fraud



