Angela Duckworth is a professor of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania and the author of “Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance“. Here, she tells us about Warren Buffett’s list strategy for focusing on what’s important in life and eliminating the rest.

Produced by Joe Avella



Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.