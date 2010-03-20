How Wall Street Journal's Hand-Drawn Portraits Are Made

Ever wonder how and why those little drawings of figure heads on the Wall Street Journal are made?



They were first published in 1979, and those “hedcuts,” or tiny hand-drawn portraits, have become an American icon and trademark for the Wall Street Journal.

They take two to five hours to make and there’s a staff of freelance artists who make them.

Check out this video to see how:



