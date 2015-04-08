How 'Vsauce' became one of YouTube's most popular science channels

Kevin Lieber made his first YouTube channel in 2006 as an outlet for his comedy projects and made his first appearance on ‘Vsauce‘ as a comedic character he’d created by the name of “Jerry Bloop.”

Now, Lieber is the host of ‘Vsauce2‘ — one of three main ‘Vsauce’ channels focused on science and education, with a fanbase of around 15 million subscribers.

Produced by Alex Kuzoian

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.