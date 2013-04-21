How Volkswagen Made SEO Cool

Let’s face it, SEO is rather boring. Despite being a necessary part of any site strategy, it’s probably the least fun part of any content writing you may do. Doing keywords research, fitting them into your article or post and ensuring that the flow of your content isn’t disrupted is a lot to think about. So it’s no surprise that SEO hasn’t been placed at the forefront of any advertising campaign.



That is until Guus ter Beek carried out this attempt for Volkswagen which used SEO to do something unique. Thanks to some some clever SEO strategy, it was able to place five Volkswagen images at the top whenever someone searched for the term “ultimate business car” on Google Images. The five images came together to create a large banner ad that advertised the VW Passat Variant.

The part that makes this great is it created an organic ad, one that is created through five individual URL’s meaning that it was both visual and didn’t break Google rules. Admittedly, the specific keyword meant that it would be a lot easier to achieve this – it would have been amazing if it achieved this with a more general term – but as the basis for a image campaign, you have to admit that it’s a damn good idea.

