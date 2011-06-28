How Vogue Editor Anna Wintour Saved Her Magazine And Her Job

Looking beyond the print product.



In a piece on the evolution and influence of digital media and its female leaders – including Arianna Huffington, Tina Brown, and Jill Abramson – Crain’s New York praises Vogue Editor Anna Wintour‘s expansion of both the Vogue name and her own.

Wintour’s reaction to the idea that print media is in danger? “The near-death of magazines has been greatly exaggerated.”

Rather then spending too much time worrying about dwindling ad revenue and page numbers (or, one might add, building a digital presence), the focus was to build on the magazine’s presence outside of the pages itself.

First came the now annual shopping event, Fashion’s Night Out, which launched in September 2009.

Wintour’s pet project energized the fashion community, as retailers enjoyed a sales boost by the event; more importantly,, it proved that both Wintour and the magazine remained relevant:

“[The event’s success] showcased the editor’s wide-ranging influence and the continued relevance of Vogue—despite frequent questions at that time about the future of print.”

The next year, Vogue.com launched, earning 1.3M unique visitors by May, according to Crain’s.

Whatever Wintour is doing, it definitely seems to be working:

“Ad revenue for the Condé Nast title was up 16% in the first quarter, to $96 million, while ad pages grew 11%, Publishers Information Bureau reports. Newsstand sales rose 5% for the second half of 2010 versus the year-earlier period, the Audit Bureau of Circulations says.”

All the while quieting rumours that she would be replaced.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.