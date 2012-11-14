This Infographic Reveals The Most Likely Victims Of Workplace Violence

It should be no surprise that police officers, security guards, and bartenders face the highest rates of nonfatal workplace violence, according to 2009 Bureau of Justice statistics.



However, it might be surprising to learn that women were twice as likely as men to be the victim of homicide in the workplace in 2011.

One in 5 work related deaths were due to workplace violence, according to the graphic created by the Seyfarth Shaw law firm using 2011 data.

Credit: Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.