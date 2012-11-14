This Infographic Reveals The Most Likely Victims Of Workplace Violence

It should be no surprise that police officers, security guards, and bartenders face the highest rates of nonfatal workplace violence, according to 2009 Bureau of Justice statistics.

However, it might be surprising to learn that women were twice as likely as men to be the victim of homicide in the workplace in 2011.

One in 5 work related deaths were due to workplace violence, according to the graphic created by the Seyfarth Shaw law firm using 2011 data.

Workplace violence was cited as a factor in 780 deaths in 2011, according to a new infographic produced by the lawfirm Seyfarth Shaw, which highlights statistics related to occupational fatalities.

Credit: Seyfarth Shaw LLP

