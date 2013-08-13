Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider Intelligence that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.

How Videos Go Viral On Twitter

(Twitter Blog)

Twitter’s UK research team found that there are no rules to “virality,” as some spread like wildfire across the Web almost immediately, while others grow in a slow, but consistent manner. One thing is for sure, videos do increase engagement on Twitter: Brand tweets containing a video are 42% likely to be retweeted, replied to, or mentioned.



*Note: In the example at right, the blue nodes represent Tweets; the bigger they are, the larger the potential reach of that Tweet. The yellow dots represent retweets. In each case, reach takes into account not just followers, but also audience size and amplification by retweet. Read >

Facebook Makes Pages Viewed On Mobile Devices More Functional (TechCrunch)

Following a redesign in April of Pages viewed on iOS and Android, Facebook has also improved its mobile site. The redesigned Pages come integrated with OpenTable to let users book restaurant reservations. If Facebook can make Pages more important to local businesses, it could become a threat to Yelp, Foursquare, and Google Search. Read >

Op-Ed: I’m 13 And None Of My Friends Use Facebook (Mashable)

Ruby Karp, a thirteen-year-old living in New York, says her friends have accounts on Facebook, but they don’t use the service because of the growing popularity of Instagram, Vine, Snapchat, and other social apps. “Part of the reason Facebook is losing my generation’s attention is the fact that there are other networks now,” said Karp. Read >

The Top Performing Industries On YouTube

(Pixability)

There is a correlation between the number of videos a brand publishes on YouTube and the total amount of views that those videos receive, according to a recent study by Pixability. The Media and B2C Tech industries are the top performing types brands on YouTube. Read >

Google+ Users Can Now Embed Music In Posts (SoundCloud via Google+)

SoundCloud, a music sharing service, has integrated with Google+ to bring embedded songs to the social network. The partnership is the first third-party developer that Google+ has teamed up with for plug-in audio files. Read >

“It’s Time To End Social Exceptionalism” (Forrester Blog)

Forrester research analyst Nate Elliot argues that marketers are far too caught up in the idea of social media as the solution to all problems, and thus treat it as an island within itself. “But social messages that don’t match the rest of your marketing program are unlikely to contribute much value,” says Elliot. Read >

