How video streaming services are changing the future of TV

We are witnessing a dramatic transformation in how video content is created, distributed, and monetized. This shift has been brought on by the rising popularity of over-the-top content and video streaming services.

At Business Insider’s IGNITION event, BI Intelligence’s Senior Research Analyst Cooper Smith delivered a presentation on how the TV industry is changing — from viewer preferences to key players.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

TV is on the decline, but broadband is on the rise and millennials are driving the trend.

Broadband users cut TV from their subscription package because of 2 main reasons.

Streaming services have gone mainstream and it threatens cable.

There is more than one winner in streaming services, and streaming device-makers are benefiting.

