How Victoria's Secret models look so good for the fashion show

Victoria’s Secret annual fashion show is approaching, which means the iconic Angels are preparing to strut their stuff in one of the most over-the-top fashion shows on the planet.
But the insanity of these women’s lives isn’t restricted to that one crazy show.
The madness begins immediately.
See what it’s like to live like a Victoria’s Secret model.
Then it's time to start training. The models have about twelve weeks to get into tip-top shape. 'We've been killing ourselves for this show,' Justin Gelband, a trainer for these top models, said to the New York Times
Angel Lily Aldridge works out for six days a week in the month before the show -- mixing it up between cardio and strength training. Adriana Lima works out up to two times a day!
They also love ModelFit, a no-sweat workout. Karlie Kloss frequently works out there, as do other Victoria's Secret models.
They eat very healthy. Look no further than Karlie Kloss's Instagram, where she posts healthy meals like egg white omelets and grapefruit.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/mXdxjgkSqY/embed/
Width: 658px
Adriana Lima stops drinking water twelve hours before the show. 'No liquids at all so you dry out, sometimes you can lose up to eight pounds just from that,' she said to Telegraph.
And that means make up goes everywhere. 'It varies from year to year, whether they want us to have body makeup or not. I think last year, they didn't want us to have too much, because (the look) was more natural ... But they used to have a whole set-up backstage of bronzers, getting it all in your a** and in the right spots,' Candice Swanepoel said to the Huffington Post.
'The night before we have a dress rehearsal and the day of, it's all day, hair and makeup and interviews. By the time the show actually rolls around I'm kind of exhausted and it hasn't even started. It's a really special day when it finally all comes together in that moment when the show actually happens,' Karlie Kloss said to InStyle.
And then after the big show, they eat pizza. Well...that's what Karlie Kloss told InStyle she does. (Candice Swanepoel has been photographed eating pizza...so perhaps they do, in fact, chow down on junk food.)
Then it's back to getting ready -- because walking the runway show doesn't guarantee you one of the coveted Angel's slots.
Daniel Goodman for Business Insider
Once you make it to Angel status -- beyond just walking the runway and posing in catalogues -- it takes up your life. 'This is for sure like a full-time job; it feels like I was just hired by a company and I'm literally like going to the office,' Monika Jagaciak said to Fashionista.
...Which means constantly staying in tip-top shape. After all, the Angels constitute some of the highest-paid models in the world. They are more than models. They're stars.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.