How Vets Recover After Losing Their Limbs In The Iraq And Afghanistan Wars

The Brooke Army Medical centre (BAMC) includes the centre for the Intrepid, the San Antonio Military Medical centre, the largest inpatient medical facility in the Department of defence, and several outlying clinics.The hospital is home to the DOD’s only burn centre and Level 1 trauma centre in the United States.



While there are thousands of soldiers that have lost their lives abroad, there are many more thousands of U.S. military war wounded, most suffering from amputations, burns and functional limb loss in Afghanistan and previously in Iraq, who spend months, if not years, in outpatient care at the centre.

Getty photographer John Moore visited BAMC earlier this month and captured what the rehabilitation process is like at the centre.

Occupational therapist Jennifer Tucker puts a skin compression glove onto the burned hand of Spc. Bobby Bernier, 26. SAN ANTONIO, TX - AUGUST 08: Occupational therapist Jennifer Tucker puts a skin compression glove onto the burned hand of Spc. Bobby Bernier, 26, at the U.S. Army burn centre on August 8, 2012 in San Antonio, Texas. Bernier, a U.S. Army artileryman, received severe burns on May 18, 2012 in Nangahar, Afghanistan when Taliban insurgents attacked his unit, wounding him and a comrade and killing two of his fellow soldiers. The facility, officially called the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research Burn centre, has treated more than 930 military personel wounded during combat operations in Afghanistan and Iraq since 2003 and is the only burn centre under the U.S. Department of defence. It has also treated some 2,500 civilian emergency burn patients from the South Texas region. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) A prosthesis liner is fitted onto the amputed leg of an U.S. Army soldier. SAN ANTONIO, TX - AUGUST 07: A prosthesis liner is fitted onto the amputed leg of an U.S. Army soldier at the centre for the Intrepid rehabilitation centre at Brooke Army Medical centre (BAMC), on August 7, 2012 in San Antonio, Texas. BAMC comprises the centre for the Intrepid, the San Antonio Military Medical centre, the largest inpatient medical facility in the Department of defence, and several outlying clinics. The hospital is home to the DOD's only burn centre and Level 1 trauma centre in the United States. Thousands of U.S. military war wounded, most suffering from amputations, burns and functional limb loss in Afghanistan and previously in Iraq, spend months, if not years, in outpatient care at the centre. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) U.S. Army Sgt. Ed Matayka, 34 and a double amputee, walks during a session with physical therapist Melisa Howard. SAN ANTONIO, TX - AUGUST 07: U.S. Army Sgt. Ed Matayka, 34 and a double amputee, walks during a session with physical therapist Melisa Howard at the centre for the Intrepid rehabilitation gym at Brooke Army Medical centre (BAMC), on August 7, 2012 in San Antonio, Texas. Matayka was serving as an Amy medic at Baghram, Afghanistan when an IED blew off his legs, severely injured his spinal chord and damaged his organs. BAMC comprises the centre for the Intrepid, the San Antonio Military Medical centre, the largest inpatient medical facility in the Department of defence, and several outlying clinics. The hospital is home to the DOD's only burn centre and Level 1 trauma centre in the United States. Thousands of U.S. military war wounded, most suffering from amputations, burns and functional limb loss in Afghanistan and previously in Iraq, spend months, if not years, in outpatient care at the centre. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) A soldier's prosthetic legs stand at the centre for the Intrepid rehabilitation gym at Brooke Army Medical centre (BAMC) SAN ANTONIO, TX - AUGUST 07: A soldier's prosthetic legs stand at the centre for the Intrepid rehabilitation gym at Brooke Army Medical centre (BAMC), on August 7, 2012 in San Antonio, Texas. BAMC comprises the centre for the Intrepid, the San Antonio Military Medical centre, the largest inpatient medical facility in the Department of defence, and several outlying clinics. The hospital is home to the DOD's only burn centre and Level 1 trauma centre in the United States. Thousands of U.S. military war wounded, most suffering from amputations, burns and functional limb loss in Afghanistan and previously in Iraq, spend months, if not years, in outpatient care at the centre. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) Intern prosthetist Amy Gibson works to mould the socket of a prosthetic leg. SAN ANTONIO, TX - AUGUST 07: Intern prosthetist Amy Gibson works to mould the socket of a prosthetic leg at the centre for the Intrepid (CFI), at Brooke Army Medical centre, on August 7, 2012 in San Antonio, Texas. A team of prosthetists have made thousands of custom prosthetics at the centre, most for wounded military servicemembers who have suffered amputations during combat in Afghanistan and Iraq. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) A U.S. Army soldier and leg amputee scales a two-story climbing wall. SAN ANTONIO, TX - AUGUST 07: A U.S. Army soldier and leg amputee scales a two-story climbing wall at the centre for the Intrepid rehabilitation gym at Brooke Army Medical centre (BAMC), on August 7, 2012 in San Antonio, Texas. BAMC comprises the centre for the Intrepid, the San Antonio Military Medical centre, the largest inpatient medical facility in the Department of defence, and several outlying clinics. The hospital is home to the DOD's only burn centre and Level 1 trauma centre in the United States. Thousands of U.S. military war wounded, most suffering from amputations, burns and functional limb loss in Afghanistan and previously in Iraq, spend months, if not years, in outpatient care at the centre. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) Life-like covers for prosthetic limbs lie atop a locker at the centre for the Intrepid (CFI), at Brooke Army Medical centre. SAN ANTONIO, TX - AUGUST 07: Life-like covers for prosthetic limbs lie atop a locker at the centre for the Intrepid (CFI), at Brooke Army Medical centre, on August 7, 2012 in San Antonio, Texas. Artists paint the rubber covers, complete with custom tatoos, which slide over prosthetic arms and legs made at the centre for military amputees. The CFI is the largest rehabilitation centre for wounded military servicemembers suffering from amputations, burns and functional limb loss in the United States. Thousands of war wounded, most injured in Afghanistan and previously in Iraq, spend months, if not years, in outpatient care at the CFI. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) A wounded soldier's leg recovers in a fixed stabilizer. SAN ANTONIO, TX - AUGUST 07: A wounded soldier's leg recovers in a fixed stabilizer at the centre for the Intrepid, the rehabilitation facility at Brooke Army Medical centre (BAMC), on August 7, 2012 in San Antonio, Texas. BAMC comprises the centre for the Intrepid, the San Antonio Military Medical centre, the largest inpatient medical facility in the Department of defence, and several outlying clinics. The hospital is home to the DOD's only burn centre and Level 1 trauma centre in the United States. Thousands of U.S. military war wounded, most suffering from amputations, burns and functional limb loss in Afghanistan and previously in Iraq, spend months, if not years, in outpatient care at the centre. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) U.S. Army Sgt. JD Williams, 25 and a triple amputee, rests after working with physical therapist Melisa Howard. SAN ANTONIO, TX - AUGUST 07: U.S. Army Sgt. JD Williams, 25 and a triple amputee, rests after working with physical therapist Melisa Howard at the centre for the Intrepid (CFI), the rehabilitation facility at Brooke Army Medical centre on August 7, 2012 in San Antonio, Texas. Williams lost his legs and right arm in October 2010 when he stepped on an IED while his unit was on a foot patrol in the Arghandab Valley of southern Afghanistan. BAMC comprises CFI, the San Antonio Military Medical centre, the largest inpatient medical facility in the Department of defence, and several outlying clinics. The hospital is home to the DOD's only burn centre and Level 1 trauma centre in the United States. Thousands of U.S. military war wounded, most suffering from amputations, burns or functional limb loss, spend months, if not years, in outpatient care at the centre. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) A wounded special operations soldier endures physical therapy. SAN ANTONIO, TX - AUGUST 07: A wounded special operations soldier endures physical therapy at the centre for the Intrepid (CFI), at Brooke Army Medical centre, on August 7, 2012 in San Antonio, Texas. He was using a newly developed prosthetic brace called the Intrepid Dynamic Exoskeletal Orthosis (IDEO), which allows injured servicemembers to use and strengthen severely injured legs. The device was invented at the centre by prosthetist Ryan Blanck. The CFI is the largest rehabilitation centre for wounded military servicemembers suffering from amputations, burns and functional limb loss in the United States. Thousands of war wounded, most injured in Afghanistan and previously in Iraq, spend months, if not years, in outpatient care at the CFI. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) U.S. Army Sgt. JD Williams, 25 and a triple amputee, flowboards on a wave machine. The wave therapy is designed to improve balance, coordination and strength for injured soldiers, most of whom have lost limbs in combat. Williams lost his legs and right arm in October 2010 when he stepped on an IED while his unit was on a foot patrol in the Arghandab Valley of southern Afghanistan. SAN ANTONIO, TX - AUGUST 07: U.S. Army Sgt. JD Williams, 25 and a triple amputee, flowboards on a wave machine at the centre for the Intrepid rehabilitation centre at Brooke Army Medical centre (BAMC), on August 7, 2012 in San Antonio, Texas. The wave therapy is designed to improve balance, coordination and strength for injured soldiers, most of whom have lost limbs in combat. Williams lost his legs and right arm in October 2010 when he stepped on an IED while his unit was on a foot patrol in the Arghandab Valley of southern Afghanistan. BAMC comprises the centre for the Intrepid, the San Antonio Military Medical centre, the largest inpatient medical facility in the Department of defence, and several outlying clinics. The hospital is home to the DOD's only burn centre and Level 1 trauma centre in the United States. Thousands of U.S. military war wounded, most suffering from amputations, burns or functional limb loss, spend months, if not years, in outpatient care at the centre. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) U.S. Army Sgt. Aaron Cumamoto, 26 and a single leg amputee, flowboards on a wave machine. SAN ANTONIO, TX - AUGUST 07: U.S. Army Sgt. Aaron Cumamoto, 26 and a single leg amputee, flowboards on a wave machine at the centre for the Intrepid rehabilitation centre at Brooke Army Medical centre (BAMC), on August 7, 2012 in San Antonio, Texas. The wave therapy is designed to improve balance, coordination and strength for injured soldiers, most of whom have lost limbs in combat. Cumamoto, from Santa Cruz, CA. was injured by an IED in 2007 in Iraq. BAMC comprises the centre for the Intrepid, the San Antonio Military Medical centre, the largest inpatient medical facility in the Department of defence, and several outlying clinics. The hospital is home to the DOD's only burn centre and Level 1 trauma centre in the United States. Thousands of U.S. military war wounded, most suffering from amputations, burns or functional limb loss in Afghanistan and previously in Iraq, spend months, if not years, in outpatient care at the centre. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) Soldiers endure painful physical therapy at the centre for the Intrepid (CFI), at Brooke Army Medical centre. SAN ANTONIO, TX - AUGUST 07: Soldiers endure painful physical therapy at the centre for the Intrepid (CFI), at Brooke Army Medical centre, on August 7, 2012 in San Antonio, Texas. They were using a newly created prosthetic brace called the Intrepid Dynamic Exoskeletal Orthosis (IDEO), which allows them to use and strengthen severely injured legs. The device was invented at the centre by prosthetist Ryan Blanck. The CFI is the largest rehabilitation centre for wounded military servicemembers suffering from amputations, burns and functional limb loss in the United States. Thousands of war wounded, most injured in Afghanistan and previously in Iraq, spend months, if not years, in outpatient care at the CFI. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Sebastian Gallegos, 22, swims with a specialised prosthetic arm. He was injured by an improvised explosive device (IED), while on a foot patrol in Sangin, Afghanistan in 2010. SAN ANTONIO, TX - AUGUST 07: U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Sebastian Gallegos, 22, swims with a specialised prosthetic arm at the centre for the Intrepid rehabilitation centre at Brooke Army Medical centre (BAMC), on August 7, 2012 in San Antonio, Texas. He was injured by an improvised explosive device (IED), while on a foot patrol in Sangin, Afghanistan in 2010. BAMC comprises the San Antonio Military Medical centre, the largest inpatient medical facility in the Department of defence, the centre for the Intrepid and several outlying clinics. The hospital is home to the DOD's only burn centre and Level 1 trauma centre in the United States. Thousands of U.S. military war wounded, most suffering from amputations, burns and functional limb loss in Afghanistan and previously in Iraq, spend months, if not years, in outpatient care at the centre. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) Burn patient Spc. Bobby Bernier, 26, looks over his wounded hands. Bernier, a U.S. Army artileryman, received severe burns on May 18, 2012 in Nangahar, Afghanistan when Taliban insurgents attacked his unit, wounding him and a comrade and killing two of his fellow soldiers. SAN ANTONIO, TX - AUGUST 08: Burn patient Spc. Bobby Bernier, 26, looks over his wounded hands at the U.S. Army burn centre on August 8, 2012 in San Antonio, Texas. Bernier, a U.S. Army artileryman, received severe burns on May 18, 2012 in Nangahar, Afghanistan when Taliban insurgents attacked his unit, wounding him and a comrade and killing two of his fellow soldiers. The facility, officially called the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research Burn centre, has treated more than 930 military personel wounded during combat operations in Afghanistan and Iraq since 2003 and is the only burn centre under the U.S. Department of defence. It has also treated some 2,500 civilian emergency burn patients from the South Texas region. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) Sgt. Ken Patterson, 32, from College Park, GA takes a shot during a game of wheelchair baskeball. Patterson, who lost his right leg during in a Taliban rocket propelled grenade attack in Afghanistan in 2010, is undergoing physical therapy. SAN ANTONIO, TX - AUGUST 08: -Sgt. Ken Patterson, 32, from College Park, GA takes a shot during a game of wheelchair baskeball on August 8, 2012 at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. Patterson, who lost his right leg during in a Taliban rocket propelled grenade attack in Afghanistan in 2010, is undergoing physical therapy at the Brooke Army Medical centre (BAMC), located on the base. BAMC comprises the centre for the Intrepid, the San Antonio Military Medical centre, the largest inpatient medical facility in the Department of defence, and several outlying clinics. The hospital is home to the DOD's only burn centre and Level 1 trauma centre in the United States. Thousands of U.S. military war wounded, most suffering from amputations, burns and functional limb loss in Afghanistan and previously in Iraq, spend months, if not years, in care at the centre. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) Burn patient Spc. Bobby Bernier, 26, works out during rehabilitation. SAN ANTONIO, TX - AUGUST 08: Burn patient Spc. Bobby Bernier, 26, works out during rehabilitation at the U.S. Army burn centre on August 8, 2012 in San Antonio, Texas. The facility, officially called the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research Burn centre, has treated more than 930 military personel burned during combat operations in Afghanistan and Iraq since 2003 and is the only national burn centre for the U.S. Department of defence. Bernier, a U.S. Army artileryman, was burned over much of his body on May 18, 2012 when Taliban insurgents attacked his unit in Nangahar, Afghanistan, wounded himself and a comrade and killing two of his fellow soldiers. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) Chief prosthetist John Fergason measures the residual limb of U.S. Army PFC. Heath Clemons, 21 from Cameron, MO while fitting him for a leg prosthesis. Clemons lost both his legs when he stepped on an improvised explosive device in Maiwant, Afghanistan May 29, 2012. SAN ANTONIO, TX - AUGUST 08: Chief prosthetist John Fergason measures the residual limb of U.S. Army PFC. Heath Clemons, 21 from Cameron, MO while fitting him for a leg prosthesis at the centre for the Intrepid (CFI) rehabilitation centre at Brooke Army Medical centre (BAMC), on August 8, 2012 in San Antonio, Texas. Clemons lost both his legs when he stepped on an improvised explosive device in Maiwant, Afghanistan May 29, 2012. BAMC comprises the centre for the Intrepid, the San Antonio Military Medical centre, the largest inpatient medical facility in the Department of defence, and several outlying clinics. The hospital is home to the DOD's only burn centre and Level 1 trauma centre in the United States. Thousands of U.S. military war wounded, most suffering from amputations, burns and functional limb loss in Afghanistan and previously in Iraq, spend months, if not years in care at the centre. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) Certified Prosthetist Robert Kuenzi laser scans a mould of a wounded soldier's residual leg, or stump, in order to make a computer-guided prosthesis. The centre's team of prosthetists have made thousands prosthetic limbs, custom made for the contours of each wounded soldier's remaining limb. While it usually takes specialists at least three days to make a prosthesis, it often takes much longer. Adjustments to the device are then made throughout the soldier's lifetime due to weight changes and the natural affects of ageing. SAN ANTONIO, TX - AUGUST 08: Certified Prosthetist Robert Kuenzi laser scans a mould of a wounded soldier's residual leg, or stump, in order to make a computer-guided prosthesis at the centre for the Intrepid (CFI), at Brooke Army Medical centre, on August 8, 2012 in San Antonio, Texas. The centre's team of prosthetists have made thousands prosthetic limbs, custom made for the contours of each wounded soldier's remaining limb. While it usually takes specialists at least three days to make a prosthesis, it often takes much longer. Adjustments to the device are then made throughout the soldier's lifetime due to weight changes and the natural affects of ageing. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) Prosthetist Del Lipe checks to make sure a soldier's hips are level after receiving artificial legs. SAN ANTONIO, TX - AUGUST 08: -Prosthetist Del Lipe checks to make sure a soldier's hips are level after receiving artificial legs at the centre for the Intrepid rehabilitation centre at Brooke Army Medical centre (BAMC), on August 8, 2012 in San Antonio, Texas. BAMC comprises the centre for the Intrepid (CFI), the San Antonio Military Medical centre, the largest inpatient medical facility in the Department of defence, and several outlying clinics on base. The hospital is home to the DOD's only burn centre and Level 1 trauma centre in the United States. Thousands of U.S. military war wounded, most suffering from amputations, burns and functional limb loss in Afghanistan and previously in Iraq, spend months, if not years in care at the centre. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) Family members of wounded U.S. military personel line up for a free Italian dinner at the Warrior and Family Support centre at Brooke Army Medical centre. Thousands of U.S. military war wounded, many suffering from amputations, spend months, if not years, in outpatient care at the centre. SAN ANTONIO, TX - AUGUST 09: -Family members of wounded U.S. military personel line up for a free Italian dinner at the Warrior and Family Support centre at Brooke Army Medical centre on August 9, 2012 in San Antonio, Texas. Thousands of U.S. military war wounded, many suffering from amputations, spend months, if not years, in outpatient care at the centre. The support centre is designed to provide recreational activities for families and wounded military personel during their long recovery. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) Wounded warrior family members play bingo at the Warrior and Family Support centre at Brooke Army Medical centre. SAN ANTONIO, TX - AUGUST 09: -Wounded warrior family members play bingo at the Warrior and Family Support centre at Brooke Army Medical centre on August 9, 2012 in San Antonio, Texas. Thousands of U.S. military war wounded, many suffering from amputations, spend months, if not years, in outpatient care at the centre. The support centre is designed to provide recreational activities for families and wounded military personel during their long recovery. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Jesse Medina, 21, kayaks while fishing on the Guadalupe River on August 9, 2012 near Gruene, Texas. Medina lost his right leg when he stepped on an improvised explosive device while on a foot patrol with fellow Marines on Christmas Day, 2011 in Sangin, Afghanistan. The centre for the Intrepid, part of the Brooke Army Medical centre in San Antonio, organizes weekly kayak trips as therapy for wounded military personel, mostly war amputees. GRUENE, TX - AUGUST 09: -U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Jesse Medina, 21, kayaks while fishing on the Guadalupe River on August 9, 2012 near Gruene, Texas. Medina lost his right leg when he stepped on an improvised explosive device while on a foot patrol with fellow Marines on Christmas Day, 2011 in Sangin, Afghanistan. The centre for the Intrepid, part of the Brooke Army Medical centre in San Antonio, organizes weekly kayak trips as therapy for wounded military personel, mostly war amputees. Thousands of U.S. military war wounded spend months, if not years, in outpatient care at the centre. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) Comedian and wounded U.S. Army veteran Bobby Henline, 40, performs at the 'humour For Heroes' charity event at the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club. Henline was severely burnt when his U.S. Army vehicle ran over an IED in Iraq in 2007, killing the other four soldiers riding with him. Henline has received years of treatment at San Antonio's military burn hospital. SAN ANTONIO, TX - AUGUST 09: Comedian and wounded U.S. Army veteran Bobby Henline, 40, performs at the 'humour For Heroes' charity event at the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club August 9, 2012 in San Antonio, Texas. Henline was severely burnt when his U.S. Army vehicle ran over an IED in Iraq in 2007, killing the other four soldiers riding with him. Henline has received years of treatment at San Antonio's military burn hospital. The facility, officially called the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research Burn centre, has treated more than 930 military personel wounded during combat operations in Afghanistan and Iraq since 2003 and is the only burn centre under the U.S. Department of defence. It has also treated some 2,500 civilian emergency burn patients from the South Texas region. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) Audience members laugh as comedian and wounded U.S. Army veteran Bobby Henline, 40, performs at the 'humour For Heroes' charity event at the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club. SAN ANTONIO, TX - AUGUST 09: Audience members laugh as comedian and wounded U.S. Army veteran Bobby Henline, 40, performs at the 'humour For Heroes' charity event at the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club August 9, 2012 in San Antonio, Texas. Henline was severely burnt when his U.S. Army vehicle ran over an IED in Iraq in 2007, killing the other four soldiers riding with him. Henline has received years of treatment at San Antonio's military burn hospital. The facility, officially called the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research Burn centre, has treated more than 930 military personel wounded during combat operations in Afghanistan and Iraq since 2003 and is the only burn centre under the U.S. Department of defence. It has also treated some 2,500 civilian emergency burn patients from the South Texas region. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

