How Use Of Macs Has Changed In The Last 30 Years

Apple’s Mac has been around for 30 years now.

As part of the celebration of the Mac’s 30th anniversary, the company has a survey on its site asking users how they’ve used their Mac computers through the years. It turned that data into an interactive graph.

We pulled three of the images to illustrate how computer usage has changed through the years. Macs started off as being all about education, and now they’re all about the Internet.

