Here's how Usain Bolt's top speed compares to Michael Phelps, a cheetah, and more

Last week, Usain Bolt won the men’s 100 meters race in Rio for the third consecutive Olympics, allowing him to retain his title of “World’s Fastest Man.”

The Jamaican sprinter has been clocked at a maximum speed of 27.7 miles per hour. We decided to compare this incredible athletic accomplishment to a few animals and other humans to put his power into perspective.

NOW WATCH: Here are all the animals Usain Bolt can outrun



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.