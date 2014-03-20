These Maps Show All The Ways Movies Have Destroyed America

If you’ve seen the recent “Godzilla” trailers, you know that Las Vegas is among the many locations to get destroyed in the film.

We’ve seen Hollywood destroy America from the East to West coasts on screen; however, no one’s really tried to organise where, when, and how often different areas of the US has been ravaged over the years.

Deadspin took a crack at it, and while they admit their list isn’t perfect, it’s a pretty great break down.

The site reviewed A LOT of disaster flicks, from “King Kong” and “Deluge” in 1933 to last year’s “Pacific Rim,” categorising disaster flicks into 10 subgenres — Monster Attacks, Creature Attacks, Climactic Events (floods/tornadoes), Geologic Events (volcanoes/earthquakes), Infections, Mankind (terrorism/nukes), Alien Attacks, Space Rocks, Superhero Battles, and Sharknados (for fun).

They then plotted the 189 movie attacks across 10 maps to see where the most damage has occurred in the US. Unsurprisingly, most take place in Los Angeles and New York.

Deadspin gave us permission to run a few of the maps below.

You can take a look at all of the maps and movies here.

Monster Attacks On Film Across America

New York and California win this category with versions of “King Kong,” “Godzilla,” “Jurassic Park: The Lost World,” and “Pacific Rim.”

Creature Attacks On Film Across America

Reuben Fischer-Baum & Samer Kalaf/Deadspin

“The Birds” and “Birdemic” are take over California while Maine is home to water lurkers in “Jaws,” “Jaws 2,” and “Lake Placid.”

Climactic Events on film in America

The middle of the country is most ravaged by naturally-occurring events including “Twister” (OK). However, we can never forget “The Day After Tomorrow” crippled both LA and NY.

Check out the rest of the maps at Deadspin.

