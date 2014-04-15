US Airways Explains How It Accidentally Posted A Hardcore Pornographic Tweet

This afternoon, US Airways posted a pornographic photo in a tweet to a customer, and didn’t take it down for about an hour.

The photo, of a nude woman with a model 777 plane inserted into her vagina, was part of a tweet addressing a customer’s complaints about poor service:

A spokesperson for American Airlines, which is merging with US Airways, told Business Insider it was all a terrible mistake:

Our investigation has determined that the image was initially posted to our Twitter feed by another user. We captured the tweet to flag it as inappropriate. Unfortunately the image was inadvertently included in a response to a customer.

The airline removed the tweet as soon as it noticed the mistake, he said.

Here is the original VERY NSFW image. Click at your own risk.

