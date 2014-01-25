This Communication Quirk Could Cost You A Promotion

You know that what you say in meetings with your boss can go a long way toward making them think that you’re capable, serious, and ready to take on greater responsibility. What you might not realise is that how you say your idea is almost as important as the idea itself.

In a recent post on LinkedIn, author and enterprise performance expert Bernard Marr writes that employees who use “upspeak,” or end most of their sentences with a higher pitch (as if they’re asking a question), put their promotions at risk by coming across as less confident than others who don’t.

By turning every statement into a pseudo question, it’s as if “we are questioning our own statements and therefore subconsciously tell[ing] our listeners that we either are not sure of ourselves or what we are saying,” Marr writes.

To a boss looking for a strong, confident leader, this speech pattern can come across as a sign of weakness or insecurity. This was confirmed by a recent study by UK publisher Pearson that showed a majority of bosses “believe uptalk hinders the prospects of promotion as well as better pay grades in their organisation.”

Here are some key stats, based on the responses of 700 male and female bosses:

85% believe uptalk is a clear indicator of a person’s insecurity and emotional weakness

70% find uptalk a particularly annoying trait

57% confirmed that uptalk has the potential to damage a person’s professional credibility

44% stated that they would mark down applicants with uptalk by as much as a third

The next time you find yourself drifting into a higher pitch, think about your next promotion and end your sentence with a period, not a question mark.

Read the rest of the post here.

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected] Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.