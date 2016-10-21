How U.S. cities would look without the Clean Air Act

The Clean Air Act was passed in 1970, and current regulations are based on an amended version passed in 1990. The legislation enabled federal and state authorities to establish comprehensive regulations for air pollutants.

SaveOnEnergy, an online energy marketplace, came up with images showing the worst case scenario without proper regulation.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.