Here's How Men's Underwear Ads Would Look If They Used 'Real' Men As Models

H&M David Beckham for H&M.

Last year, the British newspaper The Sun asked four male readers to pose as underwear models in the same positions taken by hunks like Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham.

The story came as a response to real ad campaigns from brands like Dove, which earned praise for using “real” women instead of the models that some people feel create unrealistic expectations about women’s bodies.

The resulting photospread, posted to Reddit this past week, goes to show that men, too, suffer from being exposed to unrealistic body images.

See the photos here >>

