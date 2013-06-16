What 6 Executives Learned From Going On 'Undercover Boss'

Perhaps more bosses should try going undercover in their own companies.
Just look at what dozens of senior executives have learned on the “Undercover Boss” TV series, which has franchises around the world.
The finale of season 4 on CBS featured some of the most “epic” encounters from past episodes, all of which spurred executives into making real changes.
Undercover Hooters CEO Coby Brooks watched as manager 'Jimbo' made his employees eat beans with no hands, competing to see who could go home from work early.
After changes 'the morale was heightened, and everyone felt more of a sense of family ... we've never considered ourselves a ('Breast-urant'),' Brooks said.
Kat Cole, now President of Cinnabon, actually got her start at Hooters, and was the youngest boss ever to go on the show.
One employee she met on the show, Myra, worked so hard and bossed her around so much that she's brought her into corporate as a trainer.
And after Cole hearing about Myra's mother's struggles with breast cancer, she started a fundraising effort and put her in charge.
Stephen J. Cloobeck, chairman of Diamond Resorts International, gave away more than $2 million away to team members he met.
But after being the first CEO to go on the show twice, he realised that he couldn't single a few people out, and started a company-wide crisis fund for people in trouble.
One employee named Jesse told Subway Chief Development Officer Don Fertman that she would never get a chance to talk to corporate.
After his episode, Fertman started putting his sandwich artists at restaurants across the country through a market test, that allows them to create their own sandwiches for testing.
Silva has since reopened the location with new management that actually trains its employees and breeds an environment of mutual respect.
In the two years since filming, Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates CEO Rick Tigner has implemented a new company code of conduct and rules and regulations for drivers.
