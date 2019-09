In the Japanese coastal city of Takamatsu, it’s all about udon noodles. Some 800 udon restaurants serve the 400,000 city residents. Every day, a maximum of 100,000 portions of udon noodles are produced.



Produced by Devan Joseph

. Narrated by Graham Flanagan. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

