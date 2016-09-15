Here's the tech that lets Uber's self-driving cars see the world

Skye Gould, Yu Han, Danielle Muoio

It’s official: the future is coming.

Starting Wednesday morning, a select few Uber customers can hail a ride in a self-driving car as part of the company’s Pittsburgh pilot. You need a special invite to try it out, and the car is far from completely autonomous, but it’s the first time people can use a ride-hailing service to experience a driverless car.

There’s a lot of tech making sure these cars can navigate safely. Here’s our breakdown:

How Uber's self-driving car worksYu Han/Skye Gould/Business Insider

