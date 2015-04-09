How the CEO of the most valuable private tech company in the world is inspired by Ayn Rand

A lot of leaders in Silicon Valley have been inspired by Ayn Rand, her novels “Atlas Shrugged” and “The Fountainhead,” and the libertarian beliefs espoused within these books.

One of the most prominent examples of this culture of Silicon Valley libertarianism is Uber CEO Travis Kalanick.

We decided to take a look at Rand’s books — particularly “The Fountainhead” — to explain why Uber and Kalanick behave the way they do.

