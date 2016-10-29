17 Uber and Lyft drivers reveal how they rate their passengers

If you’ve ever taken the time to check your passenger rating on Uber, you may be left scratching your head about how you could possibly have been left with anything but a five-star rating.

I mean, c’mon — you’re the picture of the perfect passenger.

You’re always on time and in the right place. When you get in the car, you give a cheery, ‘Hello,’ and are happy to hold a conversation with your driver. You never eat, drink, or smoke in the car or try to cram too many people in. Uber would tell you this is what it takes to earn a five-star rating.

But is it enough?

After each trip, drivers have the opportunity to rate their passengers from one to five stars based on their experience. To figure out the motivations and psychology behind how you’re rated, we asked Uber and Lyft drivers to reveal their rating systems. Based on their responses, it would seem you’re beholden to the luck of the draw.

Here are some things that will hurt your rating:

Puking

“Don’t puke in or ruin the car. Do that and you get five stars from me.”

— Anonymous driver

Keeping the driver waiting

“Everyone starts at five stars. Certain things can knock off a star or two. The most common reason for a lower passenger rating is making us wait after we arrive to pick you up. If you’re ready to go at the curb when we arrive, it means a lot.”

— Lyft and Uber driver

“If they make me wait, slam my door, or are rude, I deduct stars.”

— Lyft and Uber driver

Being rude or inconsiderate

“I always just rated five stars unless someone left trash in my car, was rude, or made it really hard for me to pick them up.”

— Uber driver

“Rude passengers immediately get four stars. Depending on the level of rudeness, their rating can go down to one star. Most of my riders get five stars.”

— Lyft and Uber driver

“Everyone I drive is five stars unless they are terribly rude.”

— Lyft and Uber driver

Being messy

“Every driver has different criteria, but I rate passengers lower if they make me wait or are rude or messy. I had a passenger who literally left a half-full gallon of apple cider in my back seat at the airport, and when I asked her if she wanted it (clearly hinting that she should bring her garbage with her) she made up something about how she couldn’t bring it into the airport with her. She got one star. It would be hard for one of my passengers to get less than five stars if they leave me a tip. I have a headrest cover with a sign that says “tips are not mandatory but they are appreciated,” and I genuinely mean that. For the record, I rarely rate someone below five stars and have only given out a handful of one-star ratings.”

— Uber driver

Slamming doors

“Passengers get a one-star ding for everything they mess up, like not being ready, slamming doors, or being impolite.”

— Lyft and Uber driver

Illegal activities

“I start every ride as a five-star rating. I will deduct points for rude behaviour or illegal activities. I will also deduct points for passengers who leave garbage in my car.”

— Lyft and Uber driver

Not tipping

“No tip, you get four stars. Slam doors, you get four stars. If you start to do multiple dumb things, your rating goes lower.”

— Anonymous driver

Smelling bad

“Ninety-nine per cent of my passengers get five stars. The only ones that don’t are the ones that smell bad or try to be bossy with me.”

— Lyft driver

Here are some things that can earn you a 5-star rating:

Being a decent human

“I’ve never had a reason to rate someone below five stars — nothing glaringly wrong. If I did have a problem, I wouldn’t hesitate to rate someone lower than five, however. The rating system is in place for a reason.”

— Lyft and Uber driver

“I give every passenger either a one-star or a five-star rating. Almost every passenger gets five stars. I try to do it while they are in the car and they can see me give them a five-star rating so hopefully they give me one, too. If the passenger is a basic, decent human being, they get five stars. Seriously, get in, do the small-talk thing, and get out — five-star status. If they’re super amazing and I’m driving for Lyft at the time, I’ll leave the company a comment. I rate a passenger one star if they make me feel unsafe, uncomfortable, or afraid. I’ll rate one star for a drunk passenger who spent the whole ride hitting on me. I’ll rate one star and report them if they threaten me or hurt me.”

— Lyft and Uber driver

Being respectful

“As long as they don’t disrespect me they get five stars.”

— Anonymous

Leaving a tip

“If a passenger is friendly and leaves me a tip, they get five stars. If they’re friendly but don’t leave a tip, they get four stars. If they’re rude or obnoxious or make me feel uncomfortable in any way, they get one star.”

— Lyft and Uber driver

Being polite

“Annoy me or be rude in any way and you’re getting three stars or worse depending on how much you bothered me. Tip or just be polite and you’ll get five stars.”

— Lyft and Uber driver

Being punctual

“Passengers get five stars if they are paying attention to the arrival of the car and one star if they slam the door.”

— Uber driver

Responses have been edited for clarity.

