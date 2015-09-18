Victoria's Secret's most iconic model reveals how she hid weight gain from the company

Victoria’s Secret is known for its super svelte models.

The models train very hard to maintain their figures — especially before the big annual fashion show.

Tyra Banks is known for telling the media to “kiss [her] fat a**,” her candor, and for not caring about other’s opinions of her.

So naturally, the entertainment industry mogul wasn’t going to let Victoria’s Secret rule her diet. She disclosed to People her secret for hiding her weight gain:

“When I would gain weight and I had a big Victoria’s Secret shoot, say they wanted me to shoot the cover of the swimsuit issue, I would just make my hair bigger to make my booty look smaller,” she said to the magazine.

“I would be like, ‘I ate burgers for two months, and my a** is 10 lbs. heavier,’ so I would tell my hairdresser to clip more tracks in and tease it up!”

It’s a funny story, but Victoria’s Secret places notoriously strict limitations upon the Angels: prospective models must be 5-foot-9 with desired measurements around 34”-24”-34”.

Victoria’s Secret has recently come under fire for not hiring plus size models, let alone curvier ones.

The brand faced backlash for its “Perfect Body” ad last year, which featured a row of pencil Angels dressed in lingerie. The retailer later repealed the campaign.

