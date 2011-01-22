An Ingenious Method For Making Your Boss Desperate To Keep You

Charlie Aitken

Two of Bell Financial Group’s star stockbrokers, brothers Charlie and Angus Aitken, knew how to get their boss to fight to keep them — hard.According to an article in the Australian Daily Herald, when Bell thought the brother team was leaving to start their own hedge fund, Bell says he said to himself:



“I thought, f..k me gently, this doesn’t go into my equation.”

They planted an article in a newspaper that said the brother team was mulling a decision to leave Southern Cross, a money management firm that Bell was in the process of buying and bringing under the massive BFG umbrella. The article said they might start a hedge fund, and Bell got the message.

From the Herald:

“Charlie, to his credit, called me the day before to say that article was going to be in the paper,” Bell says sincerely.

“That’s because I planted it, Colin,” the 37-year-old Aitken interjects before both erupt into a bellow of laughter.

So planting an article about starting a hedge fund: A potentially great idea to get your boss to *convince* you to stick around. Of course it could also totally backfire, so don’t necessarily go doing anything rash. But if you do, you know who’s got your back.

Bell, by the way, in case you couldn’t tell, is a firecracker. He’s 69-years old and he jogs on the beach every morning at 5:45 AM.

Click here to read an interview with him and Aitken >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.