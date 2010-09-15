How Twitter.com Went From A $7,500 Domain To A $1 Billion Company

Way back in 2006, Twitter launched as Twttr on Twttr.com because it was SMS-based texting service, at first.



After then-CEO Jack Dorsey and his chairman Ev Williams realised the service should focus more on the Web, they went out and bought Twitter.com for $7,500.

Ev tweeted about the price last night.

Now, Twitter is worth more than a billion dollars.

