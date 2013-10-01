How Twitter Is Changing The Advertising Industry

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



Bonin Bough, former head of digital strategy at Pepsi, was interviewed by Bloomberg TV to talk about how Twitter is influencing the ad industry to think quicker on its feet. Bough says brands that are active on Twitter and place ads around a real-time event are twice as effective as ads with no connection to trending conversations. Read >

Twitter’s Adds Website Analytics (MarketingLand)

Twitter has rolled out a new section of its analytics dashboard that includes website tweets and click through rates. The new analytics can be accessed via the Twitter Ads dashboard under the Analytics tab. Read >

Facebook Is Telling TV Networks How Many People Chat About Their Shows (Wall Street Journal)

Facebook is delivering performance reports to ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, and other partners about conversations taking place on Facebook around certain shows. According to the Wall Street Journal, the reports will be delivered weekly. Although Twitter has been the more aggressive in partnering with TV networks and advertisers, it seems Facebook is wedging itself into the mix. Read >

Facebook Rolls Out Graph Search For Posts, Comments, Check-Ins (TechCrunch)

Facebook rolled out an update to Graph Search on Monday, making almost anything you post on the social network searchable. Read >

How To Protect Your Facebook Profile From Unwanted Searches (Business Insider)

Facebook’s new graph search has rolled out to all U.S. users, allowing others to dig up information about content you’ve liked in the past. Business Insider editors thought it would be a good time to freshen up on Facebook’s privacy settings, so they compiled a how-to guide to make sure you have complete control over the personal information you let others see. Read >

Facebook Executive Joins Flurry (All Facebook)

Grady Burnett has joined Flurry as its chief operating officer. Previously, Burnett was vice president of global marketing solutions at Facebook, and before that he worked at Google.

Flurry’s mobile ad reach recently overtook Google’s, and the company’s CEO Simon Khalaf says an IPO is inevitable. Read >

