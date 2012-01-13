How Twitter Got This Fan A Date With Jason Segel (VIDEO)

Little did 23-year-old recent Indiana grad Chelsea Gill know that posting a YouTube video of herself singing the “Jason Segel Song” would land the current Chicago resident a date with her favourite Hollywood celebrity.

After singing a hilarious and heartwarming ode to Segel that currently has over 322,000 hits on YouTube, Chelsea scored a date with her main “Muppets” man.

But how could anyone say no to a gal who croons, “perhaps you’d like a scotch or rum, because when I’m drunk I’m so much fun…I’ll get you home before it’s light, just one drink, it won’t take all night.”

After Gill tweeted her YouTube video to @JasonSegel, the actor retweeted it and then had his publicist get in touch with Gill directly.

“His publicist was in contact with me and said he was going to be in town on Saturday and wanted to know if I wanted to go to an award’s show with him,” Gill explained to Showbiz Tonight‘s A.J. Hammer. “Of course, I said yes!”

A few days later, Gill and her twin sister were accompanying Segel to a Chicago award’s show– as his dates.

“It was absolutely not a gimmick at all, it felt 100-per cent genuine,” Gill told Hammer. “It felt like hanging out with my friends, he’s so down to earth and we got along really great.”

Segel even tweeted a pic of his dates: “Chelsea Gill (who wrote the great song) and her twin sister and I at the Comedy awards. I’m not sure which is which pic.twitter.com/e3XDCO0E.”

As for a second date? Gill says she is “a classy lady” who likes to be asked out so “the ball is in his court.”



Watch the video that snagged Chelsea a date with Jason Segel:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.