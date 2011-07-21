What Twitter Can Learn from Google+ and Facebook

Google+ and Facebook have a leg up on Twitter. Both social networks algorithmically show content they think you are likely to engage with. Facebook’s “News Feed” makes finding good content a lot easier because it automatically shows me content with a lot of engagement from people or brands I’m connected to. Twitter on the other hand is limited to a feed of tweets listed in chronological order and does not do a good job at bubbling up quality content. This is a problem.



Twitter needs a personalised feed of Top Tweets that shows you the most popular tweets recently shared from the people you follow.

Why does Twitter need personalised Top Tweets?

1) Tweets Have a Short Shelf Life

Twitter is fantastic for getting information around in real time however, Tweets have a short shelf life because they are only shown to the user in chronological order. If your followers are not online and looking at Twitter when you post something there is a good chance that they will miss it entirely and never have an opportunity to spontaneously engage with it. Good content should be rewarded and promoted to more people for longer periods of time. If Top Tweets were shown to users by default the shelf life of the content AND it’s potential to go viral would go up a considerable amount.

2) Top Retweeted Doesn’t Cut It – Choose Top Tweets based on their Engagement Velocity

Top Retweeted does not accurately represent the most popular content as it is only tracking against one metric. I rarely find myself looking here. Alternatively the most popular content in that moment should be defined by what is getting the most replies, favourites, and retweets over a certain period of time AKA the tweets with the highest Engagement Velocity (if you want to get even more advanced it should give a higher priority to tweets based on the type of content I personally engage with). This would give a more accurate representation of “hot” or “top” tweets relevant to me.



If Twitter Added personalised Top Tweets

If Twitter added personalised Top Tweets I predict good tweets will get even more engagement, people and big brands will focus on Twitter more because their content can be seen by more people (and can drive more traffic), and the over all experience will be better because you will always be presented with great content. This isn’t a complete solution but it would be a great addition to the Twitter ecosystem.

If you have your own suggestions leave them in a comment. If you want to discuss on Twitter hit me up @MattPRD.

