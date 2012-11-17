GOODBYE, TWINKIE: Take A Look At How The Beloved Snack Was Made

Photo: How Stuff Works/Screengrab
Today, the American pastry manufacturer Hostess stopped operations, citing labour-related issues.Although the brands will most likely be sold off, the most tragic casualty may be that the Twinkie, that beloved and mysterious snack food, will no longer be produced — at least until it is bought by another company.
Like many big names, Hostess tries to keep its production details a secret. But here’s what we know …
Next, the cream filling is injected into the Twinkie by making three holes in the top. It's then flipped so the holes aren't visible when the Twinkie is packaged.
Twinkies include 39 separate ingredients, if you count the vitamins and minerals included in the fortified flour.
And at least five rocks go into the making of a Twinkie. For example, limestone is used in the baking powder.
Twinkies also have cellulose gum, which is used in a lot of low-fat salad dressings ... and rocket fuel.
