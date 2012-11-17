GOODBYE, TWINKIE: Take A Look At How The Beloved Snack Was Made

Joshua Berlinger
Twinkie production

Photo: How Stuff Works/Screengrab

Today, the American pastry manufacturer Hostess stopped operations, citing labour-related issues.Although the brands will most likely be sold off, the most tragic casualty may be that the Twinkie, that beloved and mysterious snack food, will no longer be produced — at least until it is bought by another company.

Like many big names, Hostess tries to keep its production details a secret. But here’s what we know …

First the dough is placed in a mould and baked for 10 minutes.

Sources: How Stuff Works and ABC News

Which turns the top of the Twinkie brown.

Sources: How Stuff Works and ABC News

Next, the cream filling is injected into the Twinkie by making three holes in the top. It's then flipped so the holes aren't visible when the Twinkie is packaged.

Sources: How Stuff Works and ABC News

At one point, Hostess was making 500 million Twinkies annually.

Sources: How Stuff Works and ABC News

Twinkies include 39 separate ingredients, if you count the vitamins and minerals included in the fortified flour.

Sources: How Stuff Works and ABC News

They use typical pastry ingredients like flour and corn syrup.

Sources: How Stuff Works and ABC News

But they also have corn dextrin; the glue you find on the back of envelopes.

Sources: How Stuff Works and ABC News

And at least five rocks go into the making of a Twinkie. For example, limestone is used in the baking powder.

Sources: How Stuff Works and ABC News

Twinkies also have cellulose gum, which is used in a lot of low-fat salad dressings ... and rocket fuel.

Sources: How Stuff Works and ABC News

Sources: How Stuff Works and ABC News

Here's a do-it-yourself recipe.

McDonald's Executive Chef Reveals How To Make A Big Mac At Home >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.