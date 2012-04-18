How Tupac Was Brought Back To Life To Tour With Dr. Dre

Audiences at Coachella this year were stunned when Tupac Shakur took to the stage for his first performance since his death 15 years ago.



No, Tupac is not the second coming. This performance was the product of modern technology and an old visual effect.

Watch the video to see how Tupac was brought back to life:

Produced by Daniel Goodman

