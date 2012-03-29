Inside Trojan's Factory, Where They Make More Than 1 Million Condoms Every Day

Photo: Screengrab from trojanbrandcondoms on YouTube
Trojan is the most popular condom brand in the U.S. It claims over 70 per cent of all drug store condom purchases — that’s four times the market share of industry number two Durex.So how does a massive condom maker like Trojan churn out more than one million condoms every day and ship them all around the world?
The condoms are manufactured by parent Church & Dwight, which produces dozens of varieties under the Trojan name — from Magnum to Ecstasy.
Trojan gave viewers an inside peek into what goes on within the walls of its fascinating American factory.
It all starts with the latex, which is what most condoms are made from. It's stored in these big vats
3,000 molds run on each side of the dipping line. They're dipped twice to ensure that the layer is solid
The condoms are stripped off the molds, which get washed and dried in preparation for their next cycle
Each condom is electronically tested on one of these stainless steel shafts, which are called mandrels. The test pad is electrified, and if the circuit is completed, that means there's a defect
The condoms are nearly at the end of the assembly line. Now, they get placed in their final wrapper, where two foil webs are heat-sealed together
Workers do plenty of manual quality-control tests on batches of condoms that made it through the line
This is the air inflation test, which checks elasticity and strength. They can usually handle as much air as it would take to inflate a basketball
The tensile test stretches out the width of the condom. Most can enlarge up to 750% of their original width
And the HPLC (high-performance liquid chromatography) machine tests the quality of the lubricant that they put on the condoms
At the very end of the line, the condoms are packaged in Trojan brand boxes and readied for shipping
