Watch this monster machine rip trees out of the ground like they're toothpicks

Watching the Ponsse Beaver tree harvesting machine in action is nothing short of mesmerising. The machine makes giant trees look like nothing more than toothpicks.

Ponsse is a Finnish company that makes industrial logging machines like this tree harvester.

Forget axes: this video of one of these harvesters in action shows how quickly and effortlessly modern machines can move through the forest.

The Ponsse Beaver latches onto the tree, cuts it at the base, picks it up, and simultaneously cuts it to size and removes the limbs.

Take a look.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

