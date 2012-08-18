How TrapWire Surveillance Could Affect YOU: Video

I was on G4’s popular “Attack of the Show” last night to discuss the latest emerging details of the TrapWire surveillance system.



You can watch the full clip directly below – be sure to also follow #TrapWire on Twitter, a number of great citizen journalists and researchers are posting important information about TrapWire on a nearly continuous basis. It’s amazing to see these facts come out.

And yes, I’m sorry to host Michael Kosta for being by far the least funny and upbeat guest on the show, probably ever! Few things are funny about TrapWire, aside from its spooky name.



