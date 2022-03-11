How traditional Red Leicester cheese is made in the UK

- Red Leicester is a raw-milk, nutty, sweet cheese with a citrus finish.
Red Leicester is a raw-milk, nutty, sweet cheese with a citrus finish. But no doubt what makes it stand out is its bright orangey-red color. The cheese is deliberately turned this vibrant hue with a natural coloring called annatto. It doesn’t contribute to the flavor of the cheese, so why is it added? We visited Leicestershire Handmade Cheese Co. to find out.
