New Twist In Toyota's Sticky Pedal Problem

Toyota has released a diagram to show how they’re going to repair 2.3 million accelerator pedals that can get stuck and lead to runaway cars.



But just as the company announced the pending repairs, which it says will begin this week, a new cause for alarm has surfaced from a report that a number of car brands, not just Toyota, could experience pedal malfunction due to electrical signals rather than simple friction, Detroit Free Press reports.

Most automotive engines today use “sensor-driven throttle systems” that can be disrupted by signals from cell phones or microwave towers, according to engineering experts. Whoever solves this problem, says John Liu, a Wayne State University professor of electrical and computer engineering, could become a billionaire.

So far, Toyota’s shares have taken a serious beating as a result of the recall.

(Diagram via pressroom.toyota.com)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.