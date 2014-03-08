Here's How Tourists Got Around NYC A Century Ago

Tourists have been coming to New York City for a long time, and it seems they have never been big on walking. This Library of Congress photo, taken in front of Grant’s Tomb on Riverside Drive sometime between 1900 and 1915, shows what looks like an early prototype of the now classic double-decker tourist bus.

It makes today’s buses look ginormous:

[Via Gothamist]

